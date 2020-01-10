KTR responsible for shabby condition of municipalities: Congress

Yadadri-Bhongir: All India Congress Committee member and party State treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy stated that Congress was going to bounce back to power by winning majority municipalities and corporations in the elections to be held on January 22.



Addressing the media in Bhongir on Thursday, he said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in fear of defeat was trying to appease the Congress leaders through backdoor methods by offering money and nominated posts. He asserted that TRS party's downfall will start from Bhongir.

He held Minister K T Rama Rao responsible for the poor condition of majority municipalities in the State, including Bhongir. "People of the towns have been falling ill due to dusty roads, poor sanitation and infrastructure. K Chandrashekar Rao government is least bothered about the welfare of the people of the State," Reddy said.

He exuded confidence that with the blessings of people, the Congress party would sweep the municipal elections in Yadadri-Bhongir district and also in the State. Party leaders Shyam Goud, Masiuddin, Fhasiudddin, NSUI leader Pavan, Kousar and others attended the press meet.