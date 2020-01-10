Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR responsible for shabby condition of municipalities: Congress

KTR responsible for shabby condition of municipalities: Congress
Highlights

All India Congress Committee member and party State treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy stated that Congress was going to bounce back to power by winning...

Yadadri-Bhongir: All India Congress Committee member and party State treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy stated that Congress was going to bounce back to power by winning majority municipalities and corporations in the elections to be held on January 22.

Addressing the media in Bhongir on Thursday, he said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in fear of defeat was trying to appease the Congress leaders through backdoor methods by offering money and nominated posts. He asserted that TRS party's downfall will start from Bhongir.

He held Minister K T Rama Rao responsible for the poor condition of majority municipalities in the State, including Bhongir. "People of the towns have been falling ill due to dusty roads, poor sanitation and infrastructure. K Chandrashekar Rao government is least bothered about the welfare of the people of the State," Reddy said.

He exuded confidence that with the blessings of people, the Congress party would sweep the municipal elections in Yadadri-Bhongir district and also in the State. Party leaders Shyam Goud, Masiuddin, Fhasiudddin, NSUI leader Pavan, Kousar and others attended the press meet.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top