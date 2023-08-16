KTR reviews on Double bedroom houses under GHMC, distribution to begin in a week

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao conducted a high-level review meeting at Pragati Bhavan to discuss the distribution process of double bed houses constructed within the city limits of GHMC. The distribution process has been expedited by GHMC following Chief Minister KCR's announcement during his Independence Day speech. City Ministers, including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Mallareddy, and Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, were present at the meeting along with top GHMC officials.

During the review meeting, officials informed KTR that 70,000 houses have already been completed and are ready for distribution. The verification process for the eligible beneficiaries who have applied is almost complete, and the distribution program is progressing rapidly.

Municipal Administration Minister Taraka Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government aims to construct one lakh houses in GHMC, with over 75,000 double bedroom houses already completed. He mentioned that more than 4,500 houses have been provided to beneficiaries in city. "The distribution of the 70,000 houses will be done in 5 or 6 phases, with the first phase set to begin next week," Minister KTR said and instructed GHMC officials to finalize the necessary arrangements for the distribution process.

The ministers emphasized that the people of the city are eagerly awaiting the distribution of double bedroom houses and assured that the identification of beneficiaries for these houses is not influenced by political factors, as the authorities have completed field-level examinations to identify deserving recipients.

The ministers also suggested organizing a distribution program where all identified beneficiaries can be presented with their allotted houses. The ministerial meeting also discussed the selection process and expediting the Griha Lakshmi scheme.