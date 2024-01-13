KTR rubbishes BJP B-team claims, rules out alliance

Hyderabad: Asserting that the party never had tie up with the saffron party in the past and denying allegations of being its B team, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said the party would never have any alliance with it in future. He made the comments during the preparatory meeting of Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.

Rao said there was no alliance with the BJP; there will never be any alliance even in future. The party has defeated three BJP MPs in the recent Assembly elections. “KCR, in his 45 years of political career, never had an alliance with the BJP; if the BRS was its B team will it have a case against Kavitha? Kavitha not getting arrested was because of the intervention of the Supreme Court and not because of relations with the BJP,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that both the Congress and BJP had colluded to defeat the BRS in the past. He said during the last Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and the Congress joined hands to defeat the pink party. They have colluded even in the by-elections. Those people who talk about the BJP and BRS are the same are trying to link Shankaracharya to 'PeerlaPanduga' (ritual during Muharram).

Rao said the biggest example of collusion of the Congress and the BJP was the separate notifications issued by the Election Commission for the two Council seats. Immediately after the meeting of Revanth Reddy with Union Minister Amit Shah, the by-election process was changed. Though the party approached court to stop this, there was disappointment for the party.

He targeted the saffron party for bringing religion into politics. “Who knows we might have won in Bhongir and Nalgonda if we had distributed the Yadadri temple Akshita. While the BJP leaders are political Hindus, KCR looked at religion as religion. The BRS is a real secular party,” Rao asserted.

The BRS leader listed several reasons for the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls. He asked the party cadre to come out of notion that people have committed a mistake by not voting for the BRS. He asked party leaders not to indulge in such in future while recalling people had blessed the party twice. Listing reasons for the defeat Rao said the focus was on administration; the party was ignored. There was no organisational set-up; importance was not given to leaders who had come from other parties, he said, adding he would take responsibility for the mistakes. Rao spoke against party policy of MLA-centric politics in constituencies.