KTR rubbishes Cong charge of encroaching farmers’ lands

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao rubbished the charges of Congress leaders who said Kamareddy farmers lands would be taken over for different purposes.

He further said “At 70 years of age, why would the Chief Minister want land from you people? In fact, after he is elected from Kamareddy, it will become the number one constituency in the State.”

Speaking at road shows in Kamareddy and Nizamabad on Saturday, KTR said, “It may be Siddipet or Kamareddy, it makes no difference to KCR. He is a local candidate and his mother hails from Konapur village in Kamareddy constituency”. BJP candidate K Venkatramana Reddy, who hails from Yellareddy, can contest from Kamareddy but dubs the Chief Minister as a non-local candidate, he said.

Slamming TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who is also contesting from Kamareddy, the BRS working president said the Congress leader would end up securing third place.

KTR assured that river Godavari waters would be supplied to the fields of farmers in Biknoor within one year. Similarly, a special package would be offered for people, who went to Gulf countries in search of livelihood, he said. This would be in addition to the insurance coverage for such people as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. After December 3, the BRS government would hand over pattas to all those owning assigned lands, the BRS working president said.

KTR highlighted the BRS party’s manifesto - life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented to farmers; superfine rice to all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme, increase in Aasara pension money to Rs 5,000, gas cylinder for Rs 400, Aarogyasri coverage to be increased to Rs15L.