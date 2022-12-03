KTR rues luring of voters by cyber crooks

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industry K T Rama Rao on Saturday felt that cybercrimes were no more confined to internet, computers or smartphones. They have now penetrated the political arena as well and were posing a major challenge to society. Dwelling further on the issue, KTR said the political parties were using e-wallets and online transactions for luring the voters on day of polling.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. He said the role of IT and technology should be for the betterment of society and not to destroy the systems.

He said new age crimes need new age solutions. He believed the ECI should also be made a stakeholder in the efforts to curb cybercrimes during the elections.

He asked the police officials to create awareness among the public about the national cybercrime reporting helpline 1930.



KTR appreciated the efforts made by the police in setting up CCTV networks and use of body cameras which act as deterrence to criminals. He said NALSAR was working on drafting a legislation on cybercrime which would be first of its kind in the country. He also requested the police wing to prepare a sexual offender registry.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said there was hardly anyone who was not affected or had been a victim of cybercrime in the current scenario. He said Telangana police was the first police organization in the country to put technology to best use to check cybercrime.