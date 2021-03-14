KTR sends birthday gift to daughter of TRS worker

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday gave a surprise gift to the daughter of a party worker from Karimnagar district. The TRS leader talked to the daughter of party worker Khaja Nawaj Hussain, who is in the city on the directions of the party to campaign for the MLC elections.

While Hussain was in the city campaigning for the party, his uncle expired but he remained in the city to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him by the party. KTR on Saturday spoke to Hussain and got to know that it was the birthday of his daughter Nabila Mohammad.

He sent gifts to Nabila through the party activists and greeted her on the phone. When he asked what gift she would want, Nabila said that she wants nothing and it is enough if Telangana wins.

Rao was overwhelmed with the comment of the girl and said that this was the affection the party workers and their families have with the party.