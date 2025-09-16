KTR slams Congress over fee reimbursement dues, urea crisis

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of negligence in clearing fee reimbursement dues, mismanagement of welfare schemes, and allowing crime and corruption to flourish in Telangana.

Rama Rao warned that nearly 13 lakh SC, ST, BC and minority students were facing an uncertain future due to the government’s failure to release fee reimbursement funds. He recalled that the BRS, during its decade in power, had cleared Rs 20,000 crore in reimbursement bills, including Rs 3,000 crore arrears left pending by the previous Congress regime. “Today, the Deputy Chief Minister openly says there is no money for students’ fees, while funds flow freely for commissions and contracts. This exposes the inefficiency and misplaced priorities of the Revanth Reddy government,” he said, demanding immediate clearance of dues to end the ongoing college bandh.

KTR blamed the Congress leadership for the shortage of urea in Telangana. He alleged that stocks meant for farmers were being siphoned off to the black market by Congress leaders themselves. Referring to a recent case where a Miryalaguda MLA’s gunman was caught with a truckload of urea, he said, “If a gunman can loot so much, imagine how much the Congress ministers and leaders are plundering.”

KTR accused the Congress of deliberately scrapping schemes associated with KCR’s name, including KCR Kits, Bathukamma sarees and Ramzan gifts. “While past leaders like NTR, YSR and Rosaiah ensured continuity of good programmes, Revanth Reddy has stopped them just to erase KCR’s legacy. The biggest losers are the poor and marginalised,” he alleged.

Expressing alarm over law and order, KTR said crime rates in Hyderabad had spiralled, with daylight robberies and sexual assaults becoming frequent. He also criticised the Chief Minister for using derogatory language such as “AIDS patient” and “cancer patient” to describe Telangana, saying it was an insult to the state’s people.

Addressing party workers at Jubilee Hills, KTR urged them to uphold the spirit of leaders like PJR and KCR, and assured full support to the cadre. He called for a decisive mandate in the upcoming by-election, framing it as the beginning of BRS’s “Pink Victory March” and the path for KCR’s return as Chief Minister.