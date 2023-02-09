KTR slams Revanth Reddy's remarks on Pragati Bhavan, asks Congress ob their idealogy

Minister KTR slammed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy over the explosion of Pragati Bhavan remarks and demanded that the Congress clarify its stand on Revanth's comments. KTR made these comments during the debate on the budget in the Legislative Assembly.



Stating that MLA Sridhar Babu and Bhatti Vikramarka are both good people, he said they have changed with the bad friendship and twisting the words. He said Congress leaders are not able to speak a word in positive manner and opined that Congress party is lacking behind. KTR said Congress party has to change its attitude.

Similarly, Minister KTR strongly denied the allegations made by Congress MLA Shridhar Babu on Dharani portal. "It is clear that the farmers are happy with the Dharani portal with 30 lakh documents being registered in the last six years and 23.92 lakh documents registered in this one and a half year," KTR said. He expressed his impatience for magnifying the small errors and spewing venom on the government.

KTR suggested that it is not correct to make accusations without evidence and not to talk in such a way as to mislead the assembly and the people.