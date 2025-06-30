KTR slams Shah for inaction over Cong’s corruption allegations

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has demanded to know why the BJP-led Centre has failed to order an investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress government in Telangana.

Reminding Shah of his own earlier remarks in Nizamabad—where he labelled the Revanth Reddy-led government an ‘ATM’ for the Congress high command— Rama Rao questioned, “Why hasn’t the Union Home Minister acted upon it? What is stopping the Centre from initiating a probe through the CBI or ED?”

Alleging a covert understanding between the BJP and Congress, KTR stated, “In Delhi, they stage a mock fight. In Telangana, they strike secret deals. Is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy because it cannot take on BRS alone?” He recalled that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused the Congress of running a ‘RR Tax’ scam in Telangana, yet no investigation was initiated. “If you only make allegations during visits but allow Congress to loot in broad daylight, what message are you sending to the people?” he asked.

The BRS leader also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, a landmark irrigation initiative that he said played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state in the country. “It is unfortunate that a landmark initiative like Kaleshwaram is being targeted purely for political gain,” he said.

On the BJP’s developmental record in the state, KTR noted, “Despite having eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, not a single project has been given national status. No IIT, IIM, or central medical institute has been granted. This discrimination has not gone unnoticed.” He also ridiculed the Centre’s repeated ‘launches’ of the Turmeric Board, pointing out that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had already virtually inaugurated it earlier this year. “Now Amit Shah is cutting ribbons for the same office set up in a building constructed by former CM KCR. Not a single rupee was allocated in the budget. Even a permanent building has not been sanctioned,” he said.

KTR further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple actions, including scrapping the Bayyaram Steel Plant—meant to provide employment to tribal youth—cancelling Hyderabad’s ITIR project, which would have been a game-changer, and pushing forward Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project while curbing Telangana farmers’ water rights. He also cited the privatisation of operations at the Kazipet Coach Factory, thereby dashing youth employment hopes in Warangal. “Since coming to power at the Centre, BJP has treated Telangana with hostility. The people have rejected them before and will continue to do so,” said KTR.