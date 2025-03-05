KTR smells conspiracy by BJP to sell CCI properties in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Alleging conspiracy by the BJP government to sell off the Adilabad Cement Corporation of India (CCI) as scrap by inviting online tenders, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned of a big agitation along with CCI staff if the Centre does not take back its decision.

Referring to the Centre’s plans as an evil move, Rama Rao said the BRS would oppose the move on all platforms and fight until the Union government reverses its decision.

Rao alleged that the BJP was tricking people of Telangana with promises to revive CCI during the Lok Sabha elections. However, now the Centre is selling off CCI equipment worth crores of rupees as scrap. He said the BJP had once again proven that it cannot be trusted.