Live
- BJD, BJP spar over moving PR Day to April 24
- Trump Honors Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service Agent
- India charging 70 pc auto tariffs; Is Trump's 100 pc claim wrong?
- Alzheimer’s disease: Researchers discover role of key protein
- TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row
- Trump announces capture of 'monster' behind Afghanistan suicide bombing, thanks Pakistan
- LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
Just In
KTR smells conspiracy by BJP to sell CCI properties in Adilabad
Highlights
Alleging conspiracy by the BJP government to sell off the Adilabad Cement Corporation of India (CCI) as scrap by inviting online tenders, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned of a big agitation along with CCI staff if the Centre does not take back its decision.
Hyderabad: Alleging conspiracy by the BJP government to sell off the Adilabad Cement Corporation of India (CCI) as scrap by inviting online tenders, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao warned of a big agitation along with CCI staff if the Centre does not take back its decision.
Referring to the Centre’s plans as an evil move, Rama Rao said the BRS would oppose the move on all platforms and fight until the Union government reverses its decision.
Rao alleged that the BJP was tricking people of Telangana with promises to revive CCI during the Lok Sabha elections. However, now the Centre is selling off CCI equipment worth crores of rupees as scrap. He said the BJP had once again proven that it cannot be trusted.
Next Story