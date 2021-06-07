KTR spreading lies through Twitter: DK Aruna

Nampally: BJP national vice-president D K Aruna on Monday came down heavily on Minister KT Rama Rao for his comments on vaccination and said that the minister has been "spreading lies" through Twitter.

Addressing the media through the Zoom App, she contended that KTR was trying to "skirt responsibility of controlling Covid in the State and trying to throw the blame on the Centre".

Aruna criticised Rao for spewing venom on the Centre to "cover up failure of the TRS government in controlling the pandemic. She alleged that the "TRS leaders were playing politics with the lives of the people".

She asked KTR "have you visited Bharat Biotech at least once? Have you helped it to increase production? You are unable to digest the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bahrat Biotech," she remarked.

She pointed out that though KTR was holding the industries portfolio he did nothing in increasing vaccine production in the State. She accused him of "lying that vaccines are being given to foreign countries.

She quipped that KTR "is behaving like 'Twitter Minister' than a responsible member of the State Cabinet.

Aruna said "it seems the State government wants to buy costly vaccines from foreign countries to make money. She alleged that the minister has been "trying to disgrace the country."