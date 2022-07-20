KTR takes on PM Modi on Twitter yet again

Hyderabad: The State MA&UD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has never left any stone unturned to question the BJP-led Central government or the Narendra Modi government to question on what is going on in the country. On Wednesday, KTR took to his Twitter and asked the netizens, "what to call a PM who can neither control inflation nor infiltration into the country?'





KTR retweeted a tweet made by Krishan in which it was mentioned that behind Modi ji's every decision there is Adani's dedication.





When it is for Adani Airport,

GST can be exempted ! ! pic.twitter.com/T6mRq7JeMA — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 19, 2022

It is to mention here that the ruling TRS government in State has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives. The leaders of TRS have been expressing anguish over PM Modi ignoring the Telangana State. Earlier too, the TRS working president also said that" BJP's double engine governments in various states had failed to meet even the basic needs of people such as water and electricity."

Earlier in the day, The TRS party had decided to hold dharnas and protests on Wednesday across the State against the Central government over 5% GST on milk and milk products and other pre-packed items. KTR directed all party workers to organise protests in their respective areas.

He asked them to explain to the people how this move of the Centre would adversely affect the farmers.

The party working president had asked the party workers to involve farmers in this agitation.