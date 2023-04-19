KTR to inaugurate IT Tower in Mahbubnagar on May 6, Srinivas Goud reviews arrangements
Telangana Minister for sports and tourism Srinivas Goud has said that the prestigious IT tower at Divitipalli in Mahbubnagar will be inaugurated on May 6 by Minister KTR. He ordered officials to complete the arrangements related to this.
Minister Srinivas Goud held a review on the inauguration of the IT Tower with TSIIC officials at his camp office in Mahabubnagar. On this occasion, the authorities were advised to construct a large front gate at the national highway to make the road leading to the IT tower a special attraction. He ordered to build advanced roads from IT tower to Mahbubnagar town.
TSIIC Zonal Manager D Ravi, Deputy Zonal Manager Shyamsunder Reddy, prominent consultant Raj Kumar, construction company monopolists Narasimha, Rajasekhar Reddy, representatives of Amara Raja Company Masood and Ravi Teja participated in the meeting.