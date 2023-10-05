KTR to inaugurate multiple development projects in Shadnagar

Rangareddy: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry and Commerce, IT K T Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Shadnagar constituency on Thursday, where he will initiate several crucial development initiatives.

In preparation for his arrival, Shamshabad Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrasekhar Reddy, alongside youth leaders such as Murali Yadav, inspected the helipad site designated for the Minister's arrival in Shadnagar town.

ACP Chandrasekhar Reddy informed that traffic restrictions would be enforced on the old national highway from Kottur to Shadnagar to ensure a smooth passage for KTR's convoy. Additionally, a bike rally is planned to commence from Kottur at 10 am, and other motorists are advised to utilise the bypass road to minimise disruptions. The visit will culminate in a substantial public gathering in the town.

Stringent measures have been put in place to guarantee the seamless flow of traffic and to uphold traffic regulations throughout the duration of the event. Town circle inspector Pratap Lingam and traffic sub-inspector Ravinder Naik were part of the inspection team, demonstrating their commitment to facilitating a successful visit by Minister KTR.