KTR to visit Mulugu tomorrow
Mulugu: Mulugu district administration is gearing up for the one-day visit of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao to Mulugu on June 7. Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao disclosed the details of KTR visit to media persons here on Monday.
KTR is slated to take part in several developmental works including laying foundation stone for the construction of Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) at Bandarupally near Mulugu. The estimated cost of the IDOC is Rs 65 crore. This apart, KTR will also lay foundation stone for the construction of Rs 1.25 crore model bus station and Rs 50 lakh Sevalal Bhavan also at bandarupally.
Later, the IT Minister will inaugurate the crematorium and gram Panchayat building, together costing Rs 1 crore. KTR will also lay foundation stone for the construction of a Digital Library with an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh and foundation stone for I&PR Meeting hall with an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh in Mulugu.