KTR to visit Warangal today

Warangal: The BRS leaders are on toes to make the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao’s visit to Warangal on Friday (October 6) a huge success. KTR is to launch several development works worth around Rs 900 crore, including laying foundation stone for the model bus station in Hanumakonda, during his visit. He will also address a public meeting at Fort Warangal.

With election notification for the Assembly expected to be issued in a week or so, both the sitting MLAs of the Warangal West and East D Vinay Bhaskar and Nannapuneni Narender are keen to highlight the development they achieved during the KTR’s visit.

Meanwhile, the police issued a traffic advisory to the denizens in view of KTR’s visit to Warangal. KTR is to take part in a slew of developmental works in both the constituencies. Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath on Thursday said that traffic restrictions will be in place in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda- Kazipet on Friday from 9 am to 8 pm.

Heavy vehicles from Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Parkal will be diverted to the outer ring road (ORR). Buses from Mulugu and Parkal will proceed to Hanumakonda bus station via Peddammagadda, KUC, Ambedkar Junction and Asian Sridevi Mall.

Buses heading to Mulugu and Karimnagar from Hanumakonda bus station should go via Asian Sridevi Mall, Ambedkar Centre and KUC. Buses heading to Narsampet, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Thorrur, and Khammam will go via Balasamudram, Adalat and Hunter Road. Buses coming from Warangal bus station to Hanumakonda will have to travel via Chintal Bridge, Rangasaipet, Naidu Petrol Pump, Urs Gutta, Adalat Centre, and Balasamudram.