KTR unfurls National Flag in Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: The IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao unfurled the national flag to mark the 74th Independence Day at the premises of the Collectorate in the district on Saturday.

The Minister distributed cheques to about 10 beneficiaries under the schemes introduced by the State government like the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. He later asked the officials to distribute the remaining 322 cheques which were sanctioned by the government.

Praising the two schemes, the Minister said that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes have proved to be a huge support for the poor families with daughters. The main aim of the government is to hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries without fail.

Later, KT Rama Rao also inaugurated six new tractors at a costing an approximate amount of Rs 34.08 lakh for collecting the wastes in Sircilla municipality and two water tankers at a cost of approximately Rs 3.52 lakh which has the water capacity of 5,000 liters. He then inspected about 1,000 waste bins ready for distribution in the municipal office of Sircilla town.

The Minister also inaugurated a smart toilet which was constructed under the Municipal Department beside the government hospital. According to the population ratio and for the convenience of the people in the town, the Telangana government had decided to construct one public toilet for every thousand people in the towns, he added.

He further distributed 200 home isolation kits, face shields, PPE kits, sanitisers and body freezer boxes for 40 villages in the district that were donated by the members of the International Lions Club association costing around Rs 50 lakh.

Reminding of the 80-year-old woman who recovered from the Covid-19 due to the services provided by the district doctors, KT Rama Rao appreciated the district doctors for treating the corona affected. Around 72 per cent of the members across the State who have been infected with the coronavirus are recovering from the disease and living happily without any problems, he pointed out.

TESCOB Chairman K Ravinder Rao, ZP Chairperson N Aruna, SP Rahul Hegde, Additional Collectors Anjaiah and B Satya Prasad, trainee collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, libraries department chairman A Shankaraiah, Rythu coordination committee coordinator G Narasaiah, municipal chairperson G Kala, municipal chairman Sammaiah were present at the programme along with the members of International Lions Club.