KTR urges Centre to aid industries with Rs 20 lakh crore package

Hyderabad: Raising Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package of the Centre, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged the government to support Telangana.

The Minister listed out achievements at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana after releasing the annual reports 2020-21 of Information Technology and Industries departments. "Presently, the industries both small and medium are in crisis, you have announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore. If you want to provide this efficiently, you have to go with the State government. Don't look at the States as a friendly government, or opposition government. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) always talks about 'Make in India' let us take this slogan forward with cooperation," said Rao.

He further added that the government was expanding the IT to tier two cities in the State. "The IT towers would come up at places like Nalgonda, Ramagundam, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar and phase-II of T-Hub would be launched soon."

Talking on agriculture production, the Minister said that Telangana was number one State in the country in terms of production of paddy with 3 crore tonnes. All the produce will be used in strengthening the food processing industry, which will provide employment to the agriculture labourers, he said.