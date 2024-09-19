KTR urges Congress govt to take up caste census soon

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded the government to immediately take up the caste census of BCs and give a report before November 10 as promised during the previous elections. A meeting of BC leaders was held at Telangana Bhavan by KTR.



Talking to the media, Rao said that the Congress had announced the BC declaration on November 10, 2023, and deceived the backward classes. “They promised 42% reservations and allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for BCs, but after coming into power, they have allocated just Rs 8,000 crore.

We will question the government to implement every promise they made to BCs,” said KTR, demanding caste census immediately and finishing it off within a week. ‘They also promised one minister’s post for MBCs but gave away just two posts out of 18’, he pointed out.

The BRS leader also demanded allocation of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 crore for BCs either in the winter session or in the budget session. He said that a team of leaders, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Council, S Madhusudhana Chary, would study the reservations in Tamil Nadu. He said that the future course of action would be announced after a meeting with the party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao.

Replying to a question, KTR said that running hospitals depends on the efficiency of an individual. He said that 68 infants and 14 mothers/pregnant women have died in a month in the Gandhi Hospital, which saved thousands of lives during Covid. He demanded the government declare a health emergency if needed.