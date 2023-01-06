  • Menu
KTR visiting Huzurnagar today

KTR
IT and MUAD Minister KT Rama Rao

Highlights

MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Thursday informed that IT an MUAD Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works in Huzurnagar constituency on Friday.

Huzurnagar ( Suryapet): MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Thursday informed that IT and MUAD Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works in Huzurnagar constituency on Friday.

In a press statement, the MLA said that besides ESI Hospital and MLA camp office, KTR will inaugurate the roads built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore and lay the foundation stone for some other development works.

Energy Minister Guntakantla Jagadish Reddy, MLAs and MLCs of erstwhile Nalgonda district will participate in the programmes.

