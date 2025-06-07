KTR Visits Hospitalised MLA Maganti Gopinath

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of the BRS Party, paid a visit to Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, where Gopinath is receiving treatment for a serious illness. KTR, who returned to Hyderabad on Saturday morning after completing a tour of the United States, was accompanied by MLC Dasoju Sravan and other party leaders during his visit.

During his stay, KTR enquired about Gopinath's health from the attending doctors and offered words of encouragement to his family members. He conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery for the ailing MLA.