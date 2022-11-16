KTR welcomes German Consul Michaela Kuchler to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Consul General of Germany in Chennai, Michaela Küchler, who is on her first visit to Hyderabad.

The Minister, who shared the photos of the meeting on Twitter, said the two had discussed strengthening cooperation between Telangana and Germany in priority sectors like innovation, sustainable mobility, MSME and skilling.

"Great business opportunities for German companies in Telangana and Hyderabad. Central state with connections to all India. 5th largest city of India with highly skilled workers. Specialist in Life sciences and production of vaccines. Fruitful talk with @KTRTRS," Kuchler tweeted from the official handle of the German Consul.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement and Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hyderabad, were present on the occasion.