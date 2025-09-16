KTR welcomes SC’s interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday extended his gratitude and welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

Rama Rao said that the BRS consistently voiced concerns against the contentious provisions of the Act, which under the guise of progressiveness, propagated polarisation and threatened the communal harmony of our nation. “We fought against the problematic clauses of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning how one decides who is a Muslim or how a government official can arbitrarily determine ownership of Waqf properties,” said KTR. “There are numerous such issues with the Act that could fuel divisive politics.”

BRS has always strived to protect the communal fabric of this beautiful nation, prioritizing unity and strength over politics. In the Rajya Sabha, BRS fought with all its might against the Act’s problematic provisions.

The party will continue to fight for the values of a strong and united India whenever required. “For BRS, this nation is more important than politics. We believe in a strong and united India,” emphasized KTR.

The BRS leader also promised to stand by the Muslims and the minorities and reminded how under the guidance of party president KCR, the state made great strides in terms of minority welfare.

The state never saw a single communal disturbance under KCR’s rule, the KTR said. “We will protect the communal fabric of this nation and fight against anyone trying to rip this for their twisted political agendas”, KTR said.