KTR writes to CM, demands funds for ‘six guarantees’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding allocation of adequate funds in the ensuing budget at least this time as it is nearing two and half years in the office and 95 per cent promises were yet to be implemented.

Rama Rao claimed that close to 95 per cent of the Congress’ promises are yet to be fulfilled. He warned that public patience in Telangana is running out and urged the government to allocate concrete budgetary provisions in the upcoming budget.

He criticised the ruling party for coming to power in the name of the Six Guarantees but allegedly failing to implement them even after two budgets. He demanded that substantial allocations be made particularly for women, the elderly, students, youth and farmers, who were promised benefits under the guarantees.

The BRS leader further called for dedicated budgetary support for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in line with the commitments made in various Congress declarations. He said the government must also clear the pending dues promised to different sections over the past two years.

In his letter, KTR reminded the Chief Minister of the Congress promise to grant legal status to the six guarantees and urged the government to honour that commitment. He warned that if funds are not allocated in the forthcoming budget, the BRS would intensify pressure on the government on behalf of the people.

Highlighting specific demands, KTR said the government must provide funds to enhance pensions for the elderly and widows to Rs 4,000 as promised. Allocate resources for the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women.Increase Rythu Bandhu assistance to Rs 15,000 and clear pending dues to farmers. Implement unemployment benefits and release a job calendar for youth. Extend financial assistance promised to auto drivers and other vulnerable groups.

He alleged that despite repeated assurances, beneficiaries have not received payments under several schemes and warned that continued delay would lead to public backlash.

KTR also questioned reports suggesting that the upcoming budget may not adequately fund the guarantees, alleging that the government was attempting to divert public attention with “non-essential issues.”

The BRS Working President issued a strong warning that if the 2026–27 Budget fails to provide sufficient allocations for the six guarantees, the 420 manifesto promises and various declarations, the party would hold the Congress government accountable “at every level” in the interest of the people of Telangana.