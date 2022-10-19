KTR's conversation with BJP leader Jagannath goes viral

Hyderabad: A video of Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao in conversation with BJP leader Jagannath of Munugodu has gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

The conversation between the two revolved around Rythu Bandhu and KTR asking the octogenarian leader to extend his cooperation to his party in the Munugodu by-poll turned interesting.

Minister KTR tried to impress upon the BJP leader saying that the election can neither bring the BJP to power nor dislodge TRS. And, 100 per cent the BJP leader knew better than him how the current BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, had never bothered his constituency and people.

Further, "It is a different issue had Rajagopal Reddy belongs to RSS or BJP. But, he has changed the party for his own opportunistic reasons. And, holds no affection either to Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) or any others," KTR said.

Additionally, his appeal to the BJP leader was to extend his cooperation to him so that together they could work for the betterment of Gattuppal. KTR has also reminded the BJP leader that he has announced the adoption of the Munugodu constituency and assured the BJP leaders that he would stand by in all things. And, he is asking only after working.

The BJP leader responded that some schemes have come to his constituency, and KTR sought the blessing of the BJP leader. Further, he has called him as his party people told him that Jagannath is a big man and wields a lot of strength to influence.

The ruling party second in command asked the BJP leader to understand that he was asking, "either for your or my sake. We have worked for the community and for your village. Mission Bhagiratha has been completed, 79,000 farmers are benefitted under Rythu Bandhu and 43,000 are given pensions. Never such welfare schemes have ever been implemented and when people like Jagannath blesses it would help to work with renewed vigor," KTR said.

However, Jagannath extending the same polite courtesy to the minister said that Rythu Bandhu is a good scheme. But, there should be a limit. It should be given to those who are cultivating the lands. Not, for those erecting survey polls large extents of uncultivable lands and drawing lakhs of rupees under Rythu Bandhu.

"If we give benefits like that only the big landlords would benefit and not those engaged in cultivating lands. Those who are cultivating two to three aces are getting Rs 10,000 per acre and those who don't cultivate their lands are benefitted to the tune of lakhs of rupees under Rythu Bandhu. The scheme is benefitting the big people and not the poor. He highlighted extending Rythu Bandhu to the tenant farmers.

Responding to the same, KTR assured bring limitations in future and stressed that it is the same when people have 50 acres of wasteland and five acres of cultivable land.

KTR pointed out that a landlord give his land to one tenant farmer today and another tomorrow, to impress the problem faced by the State government in onboarding tenant farmers to extend Rythu Bandh Scheme. While the KTR conversation remained polite in seeking support, the BJP on the other hand sees that the TRS leader reaching out to the local leaders signifies that it is standing on shaky ground in Munugodu.