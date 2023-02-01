KTR's day-out with students

Kamalapur (Hanumakonda): Industries Minister KT Rama Rao cheered and encouraged the students besides enlightened them on the importance of exploring the advancements in the world here on Tuesday.

Setting aside politics, KTR donned the role of a teacher after formally inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential School in Kamalapur. Lunching with the students, KTR enquired about the facilities in the school. Continuing his jovial conversation with the students, he explained the use of drones.

"Drones can be used for a variety of tasks in agriculture such as spraying pesticides, surveillance, traffic monitoring, videography/photography, delivery services, firefighting, search and rescue operations etc.," KTR said. He tried to inspire the students to excel in academics for a bright future. He told them to aim at becoming entrepreneurs instead of doing jobs for others. Responding to a student's call, KTR directed the district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu to set up a computer lab in the school. He also told the collector to take Class 10 and junior college students to the T-Hub and TASK centres in Warangal and Hyderabad. The trip will give a fair idea of advancements in science, he told the students.

During his visit, KTR inaugurated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Boys Schools, MJP Girls School, KGBV and Junior College constructed with an outlay of Rs 43.5 crore at Kamalapur. This apart, the minister also launched several developmental works. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod, MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Nannapuneni Narender, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath, Hanumakonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and District Education Officer (DEO) Mohammad Abudul Hai were among others present.