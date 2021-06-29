KTR’s son gets Diana award

Hyderabad: Telangana Industry and IT minister KT Rama Rao's son Himanshu Rao has been awarded the Diana Award for his initiative of making villages self sustainable.

Making an announcement of the same on Twitter, Himanshu said, "My special thanks to the people of Gangapur and Yosufkhanpally, my mentors and my grandfather who guided me throughout the project".

This award is given in honour of the young people aged between 9 to 25 who work for the welfare of people and make a difference in their lives through social activities and humanitarian works. The award is named after Diana, Princess of Wales.