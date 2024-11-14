KVK Scientists Visit Chili Crops and Guided to Farmers

Nagar Kurnool: A team of scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Palem Agricultural Research Center in Nagarkurnool district visited Karwang village in Telkapally Mandal. They met with chili farmers to gather information and shared insights on managing crop issues. Due to heavy rains this year, there has been a rise in dry root rot in chili crops in various areas. To prevent this, the scientists recommended applying Copper Oxychloride or Kasugamycin (2.5 grams per liter of water), or using 500 grams of Print or 200 ml of Tebuconazole per acre, and ensuring that the plant roots are soaked.

Scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra have provided valuable recommendations to farmers on protecting crops from various pests. For the prevention of black thrips, they suggested using 30-35 white and blue sticky traps around the crops and spraying neem oil at 500 ml per acre. To combat stem blight, they advised applying Custodia or Cambay Top mixed in water. For midge fly control, they recommended using Coragen at 60 ml per acre or Carbofuran at 1.6 ml per acre. They also emphasized the importance of not allowing excess water to stagnate in blight-affected fields.

Scientists Dr. O. Shaila, Dr. A. Adishankar, AEO Radhika, and around 35 farmers participated in this awareness program.





