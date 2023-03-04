'Ladies special' buses on Women's Day

Hyderabad: To mark the International Women's Day on March 8, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing 'Ladies Special' daily bus services for the convenience of girl students and women passengers from various places to the city outskirts.

The bus services will run from Uppal to Bogaram via Ghatkesar, Bogaram to Secunderabad via Ghatkesar, LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam and Ibrahimpatnam to LB Nagar.

The services will also run from LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam – Gurunanak University and Gurunanak University to LB Nagar.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has urged girl students and women to make use of the services for a better and safe travel.