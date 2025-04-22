Lagacharla women donate Rs 1 lakh for BRS Rajatotsavam celebrations

Hyderabad: Women from Lagacharla village donated ₹1 lakh towards the Rajatotsavam (silver jubilee) celebrations of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The donation was personally handed over to senior BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who expressed deep appreciation for their support.

KTR, visibly moved by the contribution, said the donation filled his heart with joy and pride. He praised the tribal women of Lagacharla for their selfless act, particularly during challenging times.

“The BRS has always stood by the people during their hardships, and today, the tribal community of Lagacharla has come forward with a gesture of immense support,” said KTR.

He also condemned the reported mistreatment of the Lagacharla tribals by police forces, calling for accountability and justice. “These are the same people who show loyalty and generosity, even in adversity, yet they are subjected to violence by authorities,” he stated.

The donation and the associated concerns come as the BRS prepares for its grand silver jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years of the party’s journey in Telangana politics.