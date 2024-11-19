Live
- Lagacharla women pour woes at NHRC
New Delhi: The family members of the people arrested in the Lagacharla incident knocked the doors of various Commissions in New Delhi to complain about the ‘police excesses and forced land acquisition’. The Tribal women met the National Human Rights Commission, SC, ST Commission, Women’s Commission in New Delhi on Monday.
They were accompanied by BRS MLC Satyavathi Rathod and other party leaders. The women explained shocking series of incidents highlighting the ‘oppressive measures of the Telangana state government’, with tribal women, farmers, and marginalised communities from Lagacharla becoming victims of forceful land acquisition.
