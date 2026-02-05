Lakhs of devotees visit Medaram even after tribal jatara wraps up

Lakhs of devotees were visiting the Samakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram as part of the return journey as over five lakh visited the shrine on Wednesday.

Devotees from various regions first took a holy dip in the Jampanna stream and offered ‘Bangaram’ and rice to the forest goddesses, fulfilling their vows. Even as the rush of devotees continued, the authorities were making all arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulties.

The authorities were taking adequate precautions for preventing the spread of diseases by having sanitation workers remove waste from the areas surrounding the festival grounds.

The priests performed a purification ceremony at the Kannepalli Temple and offered special prayers to the goddesses with lamps, incense sticksand offerings. Afterwards, the priests safely stored the goddesses’ worship materials and silk clothes. Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka), along with District Collector Divakara TS and SP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, visited the goddesses and offered prayers.

Later, Minister Seethakka, along with the officials, inspected the surrounding areas of the festival grounds and instructed the officials concerned to continuously carry out sanitation work and ensure that the villagers are provided with a clean Medaram village.

Seethakka said that the Medaram Jatara return journey festival was grandly celebrated on Wednesday and that approximately five lakh devotees visited the forest goddesses. In view of the continued influx of devotees even after the conclusion of the main festival, she said that measures were taken to ensure that there were no shortcomings in providing drinking water, sanitation, and transportation facilities to all of them.

She stated that more than two crore devotees attended the Medaram Maha Jatara in 2026 and that the crowd of devotees would continue for another week. She added that the administrative machinery had taken stringent measures to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. The District Panchayat Officer, DSP, other officials, and others participated in this programme.