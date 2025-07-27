Land dispute escalates due to Dharani portal

Nampally (Nalgonda): A long-standing land dispute in Nerellapalli village of Nampally mandal in the district has intensified due to discrepancies arising from the Dharani land records portal, leading to violent clashes between two groups.

According to sources, a local farmer named Shivarla Narasimh had been cultivating a piece of agricultural land measuring 33 guntas, which was registered under his name before the introduction of the Dharani portal. However, after the implementation of Dharani, the ownership of the same land was officially recorded under Mukkamala Narasimh, triggering a conflict between the two parties.

Despite multiple disputes in the past over the rightful ownership, tensions heightened this agricultural season. Mukkamala, claiming legal ownership, reportedly prevented Shivarla from accessing the land, asserting that the land was his as per the Dharani records.

While such arguments have become an annual occurrence during the farming season, this time the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. Members from both groups allegedly attacked each other indiscriminately, resulting in head injuries to three individuals, who were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.