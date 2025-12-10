PVKK Institute students exhibit talent in sports

Anantapur: The students of PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur are once again making the college proud by showing their talent in the field of sports.

PVKK - MCA first year student K M Umar has proved his talent at the South India level and has received special recognition. Umar received praise from everyone for his excellent performance in the South Zone Basketball tournament & selections organised at RGM Engineering College, Nandyal on December 3, 2025 and was selected for the South Zone team.

With this selection, Umar has become eligible to participate in the National-Level Basketball Championship to be held at SRM University, Tamil Nadu on December 24, 2025. The college management expressed its hope that he will bring good name to the state and the college by participating in this prestigious tournament. Umar’s performance in the South Zone level selections is a testament to his hard work and commitment to the sport. College students, friends and parents congratulated him.