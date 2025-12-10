Medicover Hospitals remove Rs 2 coin stuck in child’s throat

Kurnool: Doctors at Medicover Hospitals Successfully Remove Rs 2 coin stuck in a child’s throat.

A distressing incident occurred when a young girl, Lasya, accidentally swallowed a Rs 2 coin while playing at school. The coin slipped into her throat and became lodged, causing severe discomfort and immediate concern. Her parents acted quickly and rushed her to Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool for emergency care.

Upon evaluation, Dr. Abdul Samad (Gastroenterologist) identified it as a critical situation. Using endoscopy, he successfully removed the coin without the need for surgery, ensuring the child’s safety. He stated that timely arrival at the hospital helped prevent a major complication and that the coin was carefully retrieved through endoscopic intervention.

One of the notable aspects of this case is that Medicover Hospitals provided the entire treatment at a very affordable cost, ensuring accessible emergency care for all sections of society. Throughout the procedure, the child’s condition was closely monitored by Dr. Sindhura (Pediatrician & Neonatologist) and Dr. Y. Ganesh (Pediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist), whose coordination played a key role in the child’s quick recovery.

Cluster Head Maheshwar Reddy stated, Providing emergency treatment at reasonable and accessible prices is our responsibility. No patient should delay treatment due to financial concerns.

The parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical team, especially Dr Abdul Samad and the Paediatric Department, for saving their child with prompt and efficient care.