Food Advisory Committee member conducts inspection

Sikepalli: State Food Advisory Committee member Ganjimala Devi conducted a series of inspections across Sikepalli mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday to review the implementation of various welfare schemes and the functioning of key institutions.

She began her visit at the Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel in Sikepalli, where she inspected the storeroom, kitchen, dining hall and verified the food menu being provided to students. She reviewed hygiene conditions and issued necessary instructions to hostel authorities to strengthen measures related to student welfare and nutrition.

Later, she inspected the MLS Point, thoroughly examining stock registers, storage, and distribution records of essential commodities such as rice, sugar, and other ration items supplied to fair-price shops.

She also reviewed the supply and maintenance of red gram, oil, and other nutritional items distributed to Anganwadi centres, ensuring that records matched the actual stock.

At the Anganwadi centres located in the MPDO office premises, she interacted with staff and enquired about the items supplied to pregnant women, nutritional supplements provided to children, attendance registers, and the overall system of service delivery.

She personally inspected the preparation and distribution process to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

She also inspected a fair-price shop interacting with cardholders to gather feedback on commodity distribution, weighing practices, quality standards, and pricing. She verified whether the dealer was adhering to government norms and issued appropriate instructions to officials on addressing lapses, if any.

Officials from various departments and local staff accompanied her during the inspection.