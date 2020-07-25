Largest industrial park to come up in Shahbad: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the government is ready to create the largest industrial park in the state if the local farmers cooperate with the government.

The minister on Saturday inaugurated the manufacturing unit of Welspun Flooring Ltd at Chadanvelly in Rangareddy district. He later laid a foundation stone for the textile manufacturing unit. Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said that the government would develop a skills enhancement training centre for the youth and other industries to provide more employment opportunities to them.

Ministers @KTRTRS and @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated the manufacturing unit of Welspun Flooring Ltd at @TSIICLtd Industrial Park in Chandanvelly, Ranga Reddy Dist. @TheWelspunGroup Chairman B K Goenka was also present. pic.twitter.com/IiVocXjjrR — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 25, 2020

"We need to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the quality of business to attract further investments in the state," Rao said.



Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, ZP chairperson Anitha Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, MP Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Kale Yadaiah and Anand were present.

The government has acquired 1128 acres of land from the farmers out of which 700 acres were allocated to several industries. It is learned the industries that are being developed at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore would provide employment to 10,000 youngsters.