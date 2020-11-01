Last date for Telangana inter first-year admissions extended to Nov 16

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) extended the last date of inter first-year first year admissions for the academic year 2020-21 to November 16.

Students who are seeking admissions into first-year intermediate courses in government/Private Aided/Private Un-Aided/Co-Operative/TS Residential/TS Social Welfare Residential/TS Tribal Welfare Residential/TS Model Schools/ KGBVs/Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges across the state can apply till November 16.

In a statement, the TSBIE directed all the principals of the above mentioned colleges to accept the admissions from the students.

The last date for inter first-year admissions was supposed to end on October 31. The admissions for the first year courses began on September 16 and the online classes started from September 18. Students can visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in for further details.