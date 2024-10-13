Launch Facility Inaugurated by MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar kurnool: On Saturday evening, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the launch service at the Tank Bund near Kesari Samudram Lake in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. He mentioned that the launch service was introduced as a Dasara gift to the people of Nagar Kurnool, with the facility accommodating 15 people at a time. He encouraged tourists and locals to make use of this opportunity.

MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy also shared that, with the cooperation of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, two boats were provided to the Tank Bund by the Telangana Tourism Department. He expressed his gratitude to the minister and added that another boat would soon be available for public use.

He emphasized that people can now enjoy the pleasant atmosphere at the Tank Bund while taking a relaxing boat ride. Furthermore, with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MLA Rajesh Reddy assured that more development projects would be undertaken in the future.



