Law & order deteriorating in State: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: Sirpur Kagaznagar MLA Palwai Harish Babu said law and order in the State is increasingly deteriorating and found fault with the absence of a full-time home minister.

Referring to a minor's rape incident in Sultanabad of Peddapalli district, while addressing media here on Monday, he said, "The incident of rape and murder of a six-year old girl shocked the entire state.

The accused in the incident reportedly hailed from Bihar and was working in a rice mill and had committed the crime under the influence of ganja."

The BJP leader said that the victim's family has migrated recently in search of livelihood.

The entire incident shows how law and order in the State is deteriorating, and how narcotics are freely available to people to consume in rural areas like Pedapalli, he said. The absence of maintaining labour records was also exposed, he added.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that he would file a case under the POCSO Act and bring justice to the victim's family, but he has not visited the family so far. The state does not have a home minister and the busy CM cannot visit the victim’s family and give them confidence," the MLA said.

Harish Babu alleged that due to infighting in the Congress party, the State has so far not got a home minister and education minister, and the Chief Minister is not able to expand his cabinet for the smooth running of the administration.

The MLA demanded the State government to announce Rs 20 lakh compensation to the victim's family, a house and a government job to one of the family members.