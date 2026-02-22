Ramadan in Dubai 2026: The ultimate guide to the best iftar experiences

Ramadan is one of the most evocative times to experience Dubai. As the holy month unfolds from 19 February to 19 March 2026, the city adopts a gentler rhythm - days are calm and reflective, while evenings come alive with food, lights and a strong sense of community. For visitors, Ramadan in Dubai offers a rare opportunity to witness age-old traditions while enjoying some of the city’s most memorable culinary experiences, many of which are exclusive to this time of year.

For Indian travellers in particular, the experience resonates through shared values of hospitality, storytelling, and communal dining. From elegant hotel venues and atmospheric Ramadan tents to open-air desert settings, Dubai offers a diverse range of iftar experiences available exclusively during the holy month, making Ramadan 2026 an ideal time to explore the city through its culinary and cultural offerings.

The Best Places for Iftar in Dubai:

Asateer Tent, Atlantis The Palm:A staple of Dubai’s Ramadan calendar, the Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm is renowned for its sheer scale and variety. Designed like an opulent Arabian majlis, the space is illuminated with chandeliers and lanterns, creating a festive yet traditional atmosphere.

The iftar buffet spans multiple cuisines, featuring classic Middle Eastern dishes such as lamb ouzi, chicken mandi, mezze platters, lentil soup and freshly baked Arabic breads, alongside Indian curries, Asian stir-fries and international favourites. A dedicated dessert section showcases kunafa, umm ali, baklava and dates stuffed with nuts, complemented by traditional Ramadan beverages like qamardeen and jellab.

Ramadan Nights by Armani, Armani Hotel Dubai:Set beneath the towering Burj Khalifa, Armani/Pavilion offers a refined, intimate iftar experience with uninterrupted views of the Downtown skyline. The open-air venue is transformed for Ramadan with soft lighting, neutral tones and elegant table settings.

The menu blends Middle Eastern flavours with contemporary global cuisine, featuring dishes such as slow-cooked lamb, grilled seafood, fragrant rice dishes, fresh salads and artisanal desserts. The experience is unhurried, making it perfect for those looking to savour both food and ambience.

Al Hadheerah, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort:For a truly immersive Ramadan experience, Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams offers iftar in a traditional desert setting. Guests dine outdoors amid lanterns, palm trees and rustic décor that reflects Bedouin heritage. The menu focuses on authentic Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, with live cooking stations serving grilled meats, freshly baked flatbreads, tagines, stews and aromatic rice dishes. As the evening unfolds, diners are treated to cultural performances including folk dancers, musicians, falconry displays and horse riders, recreating the atmosphere of a traditional desert gathering.

Al Majlis, Madinat Jumeirah:Set within the picturesque waterways and wind towers of Madinat Jumeirah, Al Majlis offers both indoor and garden iftar options. The experience combines traditional hospitality with scenic views, making it popular for group gatherings.

The iftar menu highlights regional specialities, grilled meats, mezze, soups and classic desserts, served in a relaxed yet elegant environment. The outdoor Al Majlis Garden is particularly atmospheric in the evenings, with soft lighting and views of the resort’s waterways.

Giardino Palazzo Versace Dubai:Palazzo Versace Dubai presents multiple iftar options catering to different tastes. At Enigma, guests can enjoy a set menu inspired by authentic Persian flavours, while Giardino offers a lavish international buffet featuring Arabic, Mediterranean and Asian dishes.

Desserts are a highlight here, with beautifully presented pastries, Arabic sweets and fresh fruit platters, all served in the hotel’s signature opulent interiors.