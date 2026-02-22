Tight security at Inter exam centres: SP

Nellore: SP Ajitha Vejendla stated that tight security arrangements have been made at Intermediate examination centres in the district, scheduled from February 23 to March 24 March.

In a press note released on Saturday, the SP said examinations will be held at 82 centres across the district. She directed xerox centres organisers to close their shops and informed that Section 144 will be imposed near these centres. She directed police officials to take all precautionary measures by deploying necessary bando bust while bringing question papers from strong rooms to exam centres.

She suggested parents to make transport arrangements to make their children reach the centres on time, since none would be allowed after 9 am.