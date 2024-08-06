Lawyers stage protest against police high-handedness

Sircilla: Lawyers took out a protest rally from Sircilla district court to the Press Club against highhandedness of police and scant regard to the laws.

Speaking to the media, they alleged that the police are unnecessarily turning civil cases into criminal cases. They expressed concern that the police are filing criminal cases against the persons for whom the court issues orders by ignoring the court orders.

They complained that there is no response from the police department even though they have been boycotting court duties for the last five days. The top police officials should intervene and direct police to respect the law and not interfere in civil cases. Otherwise, the court will be boycotted until justice is done, they warned.

Bar Association president Dornala Sanjeeva Reddy, general secretary Tangallapalli Venkati, treasurer Bitla Vishnu, sports and culture secretary Gudla Kishan, library secretary Shashankam, Reddy Malla Srinivas, Nagaraj Goud, Kodi Laxman, Dharmender, Avunuri Ramakanth, Govind Bhaskar, Sr. Jr., women lawyers participated.