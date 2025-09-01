Laxman calls for recognition and census inclusion of Nomadic Tribes on DNT Vimukta Diwas

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman emphasized the urgent need to recognize and uplift nomadic and denotified tribes (DNTs), whose cultural contributions and social struggles have long been overlooked.

Speaking at an awareness meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, he lamented the decline of traditional art forms such as Vinyasa, Harikatha, and Burrakatha, which once flourished among these communities but are now absent from mainstream media and public discourse.

Dr. Laxman praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the significance of Nomadic Tribes Liberation Day and directing BJP-ruled states to observe it as a government holiday. The day is now officially celebrated in Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, where the NDA coalition is in power. He recalled his own efforts dating back to 1999, when he first raised the concerns of nomadic tribes in the Assembly, leading to the official renaming of caste titles that had previously been used as slurs.

Highlighting the importance of accurate data for policy-making, Dr. Laxman criticized the Congress-led caste census in Telangana, alleging that it was driven by vote bank politics and failed to deliver justice to backward classes. He argued that only a census conducted under the Union Home Ministry’s supervision would be valid and effective. He confirmed that a caste-based census is planned for 2026 and that he has already written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating for the inclusion of nomadic tribes.

Dr. Laxman stressed that public awareness and participation are essential to accelerate this process. He stated that knowing the exact population of nomadic tribes would enable targeted budget allocations and development schemes. As part of his national outreach, he will tour various states over the next six months to engage with nomadic communities and ensure their rightful inclusion in the upcoming census.

He also noted that the Modi government has empowered the SC Commission and is working toward granting constitutional status to DNTs and SNTs, which would strengthen their access to education, healthcare, and employment. Plans are underway for a large-scale nomadic gathering in Telangana, and Dr. Laxman urged media outlets to prioritize coverage of these communities and their issues.