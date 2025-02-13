Legal Action Threatened Over Illegal Sand Stockpiling in Wanaparthy District

Wanaparthy District: In a significant crackdown on illegal sand stockpiling, Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateswarlu warned that legal action will be taken against offenders operating outside the law. The alert follows an inspection on Thursday by RDO Subrahmanyam and Tahsildar, during which approximately 400 tractors of sand were discovered illegally dumped in several locations within the Rampuram village limits of Pebberu mandal.

The discovery was made during a routine assessment based on intelligence regarding illegal sand stockpiles. In light of the findings, RDO Subrahmanyam has ordered the immediate seizure of the illegally deposited sand, and directed that those involved in the unlawful stockpiling and selling of sand be identified and prosecuted.

He also advised the RDO to initiate cases against tractor owners found transporting sand illegally. The operation saw the participation of Pebbair MRO Lakshmi and other officials alongside the Additional Collector.