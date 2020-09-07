Legal startup reaches out to common man

Hyderabad: In a judicial system where cases take years to get final verdict and high costs involved for filing pleas and lawyer fees, people tend to avoid approaching courts resulting massive exploitation of poor and underprivileged by the rich and affluent. To provide justice in an efficient and effective manner to common man, Shubham Sharma launched Nyaykarta.com, a public grievance redressal platform for access to quick, easy and affordable justice. Nyaykarta is the country's first grievance redress startup of its kind launched during the lockdown period in July, and has already almost 15,000 complaints till now.



Unlike the existing legal tech startups with lawyers focusing only on providing online legal consultation or notices or just paperwork, Nyaykarta has almost 500 experts on its panel working extensively on people's issues and it has already resolved 80 per cent of the pleas.

People facing exploitation or injustice have the option of only approaching local leaders, politicians or police to resolve the issue and get justice. And in many cases pending in court, the litigants are forced to enter out of court settlement with the opposite party. Now, the litigants can approach Nyaykarta.com for an effective and quick justice. The legal startup first studies the case and if it is found genuine then the experts contacts the opposite party and briefs it about the legal ramifications. With the startup ready to fight case on behalf of the pleader, the party has no option but to give in to the demands of the complainant.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shubham said, "We have resolved 80 per cent of issues brought to our notice. We have experts who offer legal advice and resolve issues for people all over the country."

Explaining about their working module Shubham says, "We follow five steps, first we do preliminary investigation into the matter to collect required details and verify the complaint. Second, depending on the nature of the complaint we assign an expert. Third, the expert approaches the applicant and provides him telephonic consultation. Fourth, our experts speak to the opposite party and issue a strict warning. And finally, in case there is no positive response from the opposite party then we raise the issue with concerned government authority for strict action."

If the case goes to the court and a final verdict is delivered against the opposite party, then the loser has to pay the compensation including all the court expenses incurred by the litigant. Fearing this many companies or parties give in to the demands of the victim.

Though the website takes up pan-India cases, however the founder shares that the maximum cases are from Hyderabad followed by Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru etc. "We are helping 200-250 people on a daily basis with more than 80 per cent success rate, and so far have received more than 15,000 cases of which 30 percent are from Hyderabad. We have five experts for Hyderabad who work only on issues referred by us depending on their areas of expertise and experience," said Shubham, adding that most cases from Hyderabad are related to illegal termination, inflated medical bills and domestic violence."