Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally

Wanaparthy: “Libraries play a significant role in promoting moral values, culture and courage in society,” said Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, here on Thursday at the oath-taking ceremony of Lanka Govardhan Sagar as chairman of the Wanaparthy District Library Organisation. Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy presided.

Rao shared his memories of completing graduate studies at the State Library, Afzalganj, He recalled how that library was instrumental in helping him pass the degree. The minister expressed concern over students committing suicide over trivial issues due to lack of quality and value-based education. He urged students to focus on both studies and sports to prevent straying into harmful paths. Engaging in sports helps develop skills, courage, and resilience.

The minister announced plans to inaugurate libraries in every mandal of Wanaparthy district, promising to allocate funds. He emphasised that each library should have Telugu and English newspapers, along with books useful for competitive exams.

Meanwhile, the MLA highlighted the importance of libraries in helping students succeed in competitive exams. He promised to strengthen the district’s libraries and mentioned that Rs 1 crore had been sanctioned for this purpose, ensuring that necessary infrastructure would be provided. Reddy requested the minister to approve funds for other developmental needs in the district, including turning Nalla Cheruvu into a tourist spot. He expressed gratitude to Rao for immediately approving a boat for recreational use by the district’s residents.

Speaking after taking the oath, Sagar acknowledged the efforts of Suravaram Pratap Reddy in development of libraries in the region. He promised to ensure availability of books needed for students’ preparation for competitive exams. Earlier the minister, along with the MLA, released 70,000 fish fingerlings into Nalla Cheruvu. He emphasised the government’s commitment to increasing fish farming to create employment opportunities.

DCCB chairman Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, State library chairman Riaz, Market yard chairman Srinivas Goud, municipal vice-chairman Krishna, district fisheries officer Lakshmappa and library secretary Manoj attended the event.