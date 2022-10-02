Life of Mahatma Gandhi a role model for all times: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the life of Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi, who made people of the country strive towards the achievement of the goal during the freedom movement was a role model for all times.

The Chief Minister on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, said that Mahatma Gandhi had taught people about the democratic method of first pray and plea and then protest and fight to attain freedom for the country. He remembered Gandhiji's inspiration to the nation on this occasion.

CM KCR said that Mahatma Gandhi showed a new struggle to the world by practicing the principles of non-violence and Satyagraha against the British Colonial rule during the fight for independent India. The Chief Minister said that many countries that adhered to Gandhian principles were liberated from slavery.

The CM said that Mahatma Gandhi was a tall figure who made India the birth place of Gandhi. On this occasion, KCR recalled the Telangana State was achieved through a peaceful movement with the inspiration of Gandhi. He said that Mahatma Gandhi's life was an inspiration for today's generation who advocated the final victory lies in truth by following the motto of Satyameva Jayate.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana State was moving forward for its rights with the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi's words, "It is easy to be one among a crowd but it requires courage to stand alone".

CM to unveil Mahatma's 16-ft statue at Gandhi Hospital today

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be unveiling the 16-feet tall Mahatma Gandhi Statue on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at the Gandhi Hospital at Secunderabad on Sunday.



The Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Rao and other officials reviewed the arrangements for the programme of unveiling of the statue and also the public meeting on Saturday. The Chief Minister would be first visiting Gandhi statue at MG Road at 10.30 am and pay floral tributes before coming to the hospital. From there he would come to the hospital to unveil the 16 feet statue on the hospital premises.

Later, the minister said, the Chief Minister would be addressing a public meeting on the hospital premises. "Mahatma Gandhi is a great visionary who achieved independence for the country in a non-violent path. It is our responsibility of all of us to recognise Mahatma on his birth anniversary. With the inspiration from this great leader CM KCR achieved Telangana in the path of non-violence," said Srinivas Yadav. Corporator A Aruna Goud, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao, Information and Public Relations CIEO Radha Krishna and others were also present.