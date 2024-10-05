Light to Moderate Rains Forecasted for Telangana Over the Next Three Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a forecast indicating that light to moderate rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are expected to occur across Telangana for the next three days. This weather pattern is linked to a period of activity forming over the west-central south Bay of Bengal.

The meteorological observations report that a weather system is currently situated approximately 1.5 km above mean sea level over the Bay of Bengal, moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. This development, along with atmospheric conditions at varying altitudes, will lead to winds blowing into Telangana from the west and northwest.

Heavy precipitation is particularly anticipated in various districts on Saturday, including Janagam, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanapet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Following this, a continuation of rain is expected on Sunday in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanapet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In response to these conditions, the weather center has issued yellow warnings for the aforementioned districts, urging residents to remain alert and prepare for potential weather-related disruptions.