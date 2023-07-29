Lineman’s daring act dispels darkness

Suryapet: In a brave and daring act of heroism, the village of Patarlapahad in Suryapet district was saved from darkness and inconvenience as a lineman, Koppula Santosh, went beyond the call of duty to restore electricity supply amid heavy rains and strong winds.

A powerful storm wreaked havoc on the village’s electricity infrastructure, leaving residents without power and left them groping in the dark as it poured down with strong gales. Undeterred by the perilous situation, Santosh took it upon himself to rectify the problem.

Despite the flooded surroundings, Santosh fearlessly waded through the turbulent waters, showing immense determination to reach the affected electricity pole. He managed to climb the pole and restored the supply even as swirling waters posed a grave threat to this life.

The remarkable incident caught the attention of Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who praised Santosh for his selfless act in a tweet. He acknowledged the lineman’s life-threatening efforts to restore electricity to the village, ensuring the welfare and safety of its residents.

A video capturing the daring act of power supply restoration has gone viral, earning a wide acclaim for him. The heartwarming incident is a testament to the indelible impact individuals can have on their communities when they put others before themselves. As the video continues to circulate, it will undoubtedly serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of the human spirit and stresses the importance of valuing and appreciating those who selflessly serve the community.